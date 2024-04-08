×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-764 Monday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket Winner

Kerala Lottery Results: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the WIN WIN lottery. The "WIN WIN" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Monday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-764 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-764 Result: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-764 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 50 IST, April 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery 1st Prize Winner

 

6: 50 IST, April 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery 2nd Prize Winner

6: 49 IST, April 8th 2024

Kerala Lottery 3rd Prize Winners

6: 48 IST, April 8th 2024

CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 Lucky Winners

6: 48 IST, April 8th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-764 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  

WIN WIN W-764 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 45 IST, April 8th 2024

It is recommended that the prize winners surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving their prizes and confirm their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

6: 45 IST, April 8th 2024

6: 44 IST, April 8th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net.

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu. 

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results. 

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

6: 44 IST, April 8th 2024

WIN WIN is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the WIN WIN lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the WIN WIN lottery code is "W", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40. Kerala WIN WIN W-764 Lottery PRICE Today

6: 43 IST, April 8th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

