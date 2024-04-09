×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Tuesday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. Announced

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The "STHREE SAKTHI" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Result: 3rd Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
9: 13 IST, April 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Lucky 1st Prize Winner

9: 12 IST, April 9th 2024

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners

Advertisement
9: 12 IST, April 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners

9: 11 IST, April 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners

Advertisement
9: 11 IST, April 9th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  

STHREE SAKTHI SS-410 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 10 IST, April 9th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Advertisement
9: 09 IST, April 9th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

9: 09 IST, April 9th 2024

STHREE SAKTHI is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the STHREE SAKTHI lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the STHREE SAKTHI lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.

Advertisement
9: 09 IST, April 9th 2024

Next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-411 Draw on 16-04-2024

9: 08 IST, April 9th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

Advertisement
9: 07 IST, April 9th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

9: 07 IST, April 9th 2024

There are 9 prizes on an STHREE SAKTHI lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.

Advertisement
9: 07 IST, April 9th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

KKR star on CSK loss

a few seconds ago
Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

4 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

15 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

18 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

18 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

21 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

21 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

24 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

31 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

33 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

34 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

35 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

38 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

40 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Madrid vs City Preview

43 minutes ago
Ranjeet

Ranjeet's Take On Content

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo