LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today: DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY Draw 1 PM OUT - Check Winners

Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, 20 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
10: 28 IST, February 20th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result

10: 28 IST, February 20th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear WAVE Result: 

10: 28 IST, February 20th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear GODAVARI Result:  

10: 28 IST, February 20th 2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery DEAR WAVE 6 PM Result OUT: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GOOSE 8 PM Result OUT: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

 

10: 26 IST, February 20th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR WAVE DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR GOOSE EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

10: 26 IST, February 20th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

10: 26 IST, February 20th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

