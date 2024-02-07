Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:13 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR STORK SATURDAY Draw 8 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No 50D 51175

Nagaland State Lottery Saturday, 3 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Today
Nagaland Lottery Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
9: 13 IST, February 3rd 2024

Nagaland Dear STORK Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 50D 51175

1: 19 IST, February 3rd 2024

Dear NARMADA Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 77D 17849

6: 32 IST, February 3rd 2024

Dear RIVER 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 93B 29119

1: 19 IST, February 3rd 2024

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 77D 17849

Nagaland DEAR RIVER SATURDAY 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR STROK 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

10: 13 IST, February 3rd 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR NARMADA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR RIVER EVENING" (6 PM), and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

10: 13 IST, February 3rd 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

10: 13 IST, February 3rd 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

10: 12 IST, February 3rd 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

