×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 05.04.2024: DEAR MEGHNA 1 PM Draw OUT-1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 5 April, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Out
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Out | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
7: 48 IST, April 5th 2024

Dear MEGHNA Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

7: 50 IST, April 5th 2024

Dear MOUNTAIN Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
7: 50 IST, April 5th 2024

Dear SEAGULL Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

7: 51 IST, April 5th 2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear MOUNTAIN 6 PM Lucky Draw Out: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

Advertisement
7: 51 IST, April 5th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

7: 52 IST, April 5th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review

TBMAUJ OTT Release Date

2 minutes ago
Stuart Broad and Shubman Gill

GT lost to PBKS

4 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

5 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei falls

12 minutes ago
Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Seeking To Ban Cross-Gender Massages in Spas

Cross-Gender Massages

23 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Colours Of Navratri

25 minutes ago
Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Sisodia Letter

41 minutes ago
Archana Puran Singh

Archana On Anxiety

an hour ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Classified Document

an hour ago
Stock market news

Market opening

an hour ago
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Updated IPL 2024 table

an hour ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

an hour ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Nirmal NR-374 Friday Result Out

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Federal Reserve rate cuts

Federal Reserve

an hour ago
Biden urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home

US Policy on Gaza

an hour ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Turbulence Contin

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World11 hours ago

  2. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World11 hours ago

  5. Viral Video Shows Supercars Parked In Bangalore Residential Society

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo