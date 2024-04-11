×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 06:44 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today: DEAR MAHANADI THURSDAY Draw 1 PM OUT-1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Thursday, 11 April, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR LAKE DAY 6 PM, DEAR SANDPIPER EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Thursday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear LAKE 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear SANDPIPER 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
6: 37 IST, April 11th 2024

Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 37 IST, April 11th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear LAKE 6 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
6: 39 IST, April 11th 2024

Nagaland Dear Lottery SANDPIPER 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 40 IST, April 11th 2024

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR LAKE Day 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
6: 40 IST, April 11th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR LAKE DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR SANDPIPER EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

6: 41 IST, April 11th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lottery in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland Lottery Sambad is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece. Nagaland Lottery Today will also have 3 winners, Dear Mahanadi Winners,  Dear Lake Winners, Dear Sandpiper Winners. 

Advertisement
6: 41 IST, April 11th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 06:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Sacked by Vigilance Department

Bibhav Kumar Sacked

9 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

17 minutes ago
Kebabs for Eid

Kebab Varieties For Eid

21 minutes ago
Indian festivals in April

Festivals In April

25 minutes ago
Kanafeh for Eid

Desserts For Eid

25 minutes ago
Eid 2024 wishes

Eid ul-Fitr Wishes

26 minutes ago
Pune Metro: Travel To Kothrud From Viman Nagar In 36 Minutes

New Metro Line

27 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Healthy Eid Dishes

27 minutes ago
Maidaan Advance Booking

Maidaan 1st Impression

28 minutes ago
Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April

Eid On 10th April

28 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

28 minutes ago
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

ED-Amanatullah Khan

30 minutes ago
China flag

Consumer Prices Tick Up

39 minutes ago
Manickam Tagore's Madurai Campaign

Manickam Madurai Rally

42 minutes ago
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale has hit the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed

Quake Hits Bay of Bengal

an hour ago
Indian student in Israel

Indian Students in Israel

an hour ago
GT beat RR by 3 wickets

IPL 2024: RR vs GT

an hour ago
Harsha Bhogle, Shubman Gill

Gill corrects Bhogle

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News10 hours ago

  2. IFS Officer Shares Clip Showing What Happened When You Provoke A Gaur

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Rajasthan: Nephew Waits 22 Years to Kill Uncle for Molesting His Wife

    India News12 hours ago

  4. How Jayalalithaa Was Mistreated in 1989 by DMK That PM Modi Referred to

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Anil Ambani faces legal blow as court invalidates Rs 8,000 crore award

    Business News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo