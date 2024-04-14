×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:15 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR SEAGULL 8 PM FRIDAY Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 96A 09143

Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 12 April, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday Result Winners | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM Result Out: 1 CRORE- 1st Prize Winner
  • Listen to this article
7: 33 IST, April 12th 2024

Dear MOUNTAIN Friday Lucky Winners:1st Prize ticket no. 90L 61915

1: 17 IST, April 12th 2024

Dear MEGHNA Friday Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 35C 63191

Advertisement
8: 15 IST, April 12th 2024

Dear SEAGULL Friday Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 96A 09143

7: 34 IST, April 12th 2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 35C 63191

Dear MOUNTAIN 6 PM Lucky Draw Out: 1st prize ticket no. 90L 61915

Dear SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

Advertisement
6: 42 IST, April 12th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

6: 42 IST, April 12th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 06:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

6 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

11 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

11 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

12 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

13 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

14 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

14 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

15 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

15 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

15 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

15 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

22 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

25 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

27 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

27 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

30 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

30 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo