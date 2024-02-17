Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result 17.02.2024: DEAR NARMADA Saturday 1 PM Draw OUT - 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Saturday, 17 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM, DEAR RIVER SATURDAY 6 PM, DEAR STORK EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Saturday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Today: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
9: 51 IST, February 17th 2024

Dear NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9: 51 IST, February 17th 2024

Dear RIVER 6 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
9: 52 IST, February 17th 2024

Dear STORK 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9: 47 IST, February 17th 2024

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR RIVER Day 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR STORK Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

Advertisement
9: 48 IST, February 17th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR NARMADA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR RIVER DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR STORK EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

9: 49 IST, February 17th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Advertisement
9: 49 IST, February 17th 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

9: 49 IST, February 17th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

12 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

12 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

18 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

18 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

18 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

18 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

18 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

19 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

19 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News LIVE: BJP National Council Meet Begins

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Premalu Enjoys Good Valentine's Week Run, Opposes Mammootty's Bramayugam

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  3. BMW i16, the i8 successor, left unrevealed

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health28 minutes ago

  5. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo