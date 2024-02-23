Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 09:41 IST
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today 23.02.2024: DEAR MEGHNA Friday Draw 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 23 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
- Info
- 3 min read
9: 33 IST, February 23rd 2024
Dear Meghna Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED
9: 34 IST, February 23rd 2024
Dear MOUNTAIN FRIDAY Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Advertisement
9: 35 IST, February 23rd 2024
Dear SEAGULL FRIDAY Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED
9: 31 IST, February 23rd 2024
Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Dear MOUNTAIN 6 PM Lucky Draw Out: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Dear SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).
Advertisement
9: 35 IST, February 23rd 2024
This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR SEAGULL EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
9: 36 IST, February 23rd 2024
In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.
Advertisement
9: 36 IST, February 23rd 2024
Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.
9: 37 IST, February 23rd 2024
Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.