English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 09:41 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today 23.02.2024: DEAR MEGHNA Friday Draw 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 23 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Today
Nagaland Lottery Today | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
9: 33 IST, February 23rd 2024

Dear Meghna Friday Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9: 34 IST, February 23rd 2024

Dear MOUNTAIN FRIDAY Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
9: 35 IST, February 23rd 2024

Dear SEAGULL FRIDAY Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

9: 31 IST, February 23rd 2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear MOUNTAIN 6 PM Lucky Draw Out: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Dear SEAGULL 8 PM Lucky Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries).

Advertisement
9: 35 IST, February 23rd 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR MOUNTAIN DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR SEAGULL EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

9: 36 IST, February 23rd 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Advertisement
9: 36 IST, February 23rd 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore. 

9: 37 IST, February 23rd 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

10 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

13 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

13 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

13 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

13 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

13 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

13 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

13 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

14 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

16 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kashi Saw Positive Development Heights, Says PM Modi in Varanasi

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Rehan Ahmed flies back to England due top personal reasons

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: What a debutant! India seal 3rd wicket

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Haryana Cops Withdraw NSA Charges Against Protesting Farmers in Ambala

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

    Lifestyle21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo