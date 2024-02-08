English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR PELICAN Wednesday Draw 8 PM OUT- Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Wednesday, 2 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL DAY 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM weekl

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
9: 12 IST, February 7th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear PELICAN Wednesday Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 66J 31555

6: 45 IST, February 7th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear HILL Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 95E 34932

Advertisement
1: 38 IST, February 7th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear INDUS Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 43K 14348

6: 46 IST, February 7th 2024

Nagaland DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 43K 14348

 

Nagaland DEAR HILL Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 95E 34932

Advertisement
9: 48 IST, February 7th 2024

Nagaland DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR HILL Day 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 46 IST, February 7th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR INDUS MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR HILL DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR PELICAN EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

Advertisement
9: 46 IST, February 7th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

9: 46 IST, February 7th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Gears Up For Elections, Nawaz Sharif Set To Be Next Prime Minis

    Videos7 minutes ago

  2. Chelsea wins 3-1 at Aston Villa in FA Cup replay

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement