English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR HILL Wednesday Draw 6 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No 86B 18753

Nagaland Lottery Wednesday, 24 January, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL DAY 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e WEDNESDAY, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
6: 20 IST, January 24th 2024

Dear HILL 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 86B 18753

1: 22 IST, January 24th 2024

Dear INDUS 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No 93E 84688

Advertisement
6: 19 IST, January 24th 2024

Nagaland DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 93E 84688

Nagaland DEAR HILL Day 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 86B 18753

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

9: 39 IST, January 24th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR INDUS MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR HILL DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR PELICAN EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

Advertisement
9: 40 IST, January 24th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

9: 40 IST, January 24th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DocuSign lays off 400 employees in sales, marketing

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Classic Beard Styles To Help You Look Groomed And Stylish

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement