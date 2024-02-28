Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR HILL INDUS Draw 1 PM OUT- TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Wednesday, 28 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL DAY 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM weekly

Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery DEAR INDUS 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery DEAR HILL 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners
Nagaland Lottery Dear PELICAN Wednesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner
  • Listen to this article
10: 11 IST, February 28th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear INDUS Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

10: 10 IST, February 28th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear HILL Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Advertisement
10: 10 IST, February 28th 2024

Nagaland Lottery Dear PELICAN Wednesday Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

10: 09 IST, February 28th 2024

Nagaland DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR HILL Day 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN Evening 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Advertisement
10: 09 IST, February 28th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR INDUS MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR HILL DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR PELICAN EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

10: 08 IST, February 28th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Advertisement
10: 08 IST, February 28th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World9 minutes ago

  2. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    13 minutes ago

  3. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo