Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR FINCH MONDAY Draw 1 PM OUT - Check Winners

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 12 February, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Digital Desk
Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners
Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
10: 27 IST, February 12th 2024

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result:

 

Nagaland DEAR DESERT DAY 6 PM Result:

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM Result: 

10: 27 IST, February 12th 2024

Dear FINCH 8 PM Lucky Winners: 

Advertisement
10: 25 IST, February 12th 2024

Dear DWARKA 6 PM Lucky Winners: 

10: 24 IST, February 12th 2024

Dear DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 

Advertisement
10: 24 IST, February 12th 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR DWARKA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR DESERT DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR FINCH EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

10: 24 IST, February 12th 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

Advertisement
10: 24 IST, February 12th 2024

In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Jai Shri Ram to Jai Sia Ram': Big Takeaways From Shah's Address in RS

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Bihar Floor Test: Nitish Faces Litmus Test, NDA Confident Of Majority

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Audi introduces limited edition variant of RS6 Avant GT wagon

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement