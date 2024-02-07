Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:24 IST
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR FINCH MONDAY Draw 8 PM OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. 32L 71937
Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 22 January, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 99K 41568
Nagaland DEAR DESERT MONDAY 6 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 79C 79872
Nagaland DEAR FINCH 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 32L 71937
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR DWARKA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR DESERT DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR FINCH EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.
In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.
