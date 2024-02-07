Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:39 IST
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result: DEAR PARROT TUESDAY Draw 8 PM OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No 76H 61473
Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, 30 January, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
8: 39 IST, January 30th 2024
Nagaland Lottery DEAR PARROT 8 PM Result OUT: 1 CRORE - 76H 61473
3: 00 IST, January 30th 2024
Nagaland Lottery Dear GODAVARI Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 75K 88953
6: 31 IST, January 30th 2024
Nagaland Lottery DEAR WAVE 6 PM Result OUT: 1 CRORE - 99A 45089
6: 34 IST, January 30th 2024
Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 75K 88953
Nagaland Lottery DEAR WAVE 6 PM Result OUT: 1 CRORE - 99A 45089
11: 13 IST, January 30th 2024
Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: Draw to be Out
11: 12 IST, January 30th 2024
This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambads in Nagaland State are "DEAR DWARKA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR DESERT DAY" (6 PM), and "DEAR FINCH EVENING" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
11: 12 IST, January 30th 2024
In order to provide the state government with a stable source of income, the Finance Department oversaw the establishment of the Nagaland State Lotteries in 1972. Every day of the week, the Nagaland State Lottery is held at three distinct times of the day: morning, day, and evening. The lottery is held every day under a different name with varying prize money, with Rs. 1 crore (plus the Super Prize amount) as the highest reward. Nagaland State conducts three daily lotteries: Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening. Tickets for these lotteries cost Rs. 6 a piece.
11: 12 IST, January 30th 2024
Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.
