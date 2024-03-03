English
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 07:01 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result Today 03.03.2024: DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY Draw 1 PM OUT-1st Prize 1 CRORE

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 3 March, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today | Image: Republic
Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
6: 58 IST, March 3rd 2024

Dear YAMUNA 1 PM Lucky Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 58 IST, March 3rd 2024

Dear SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Lucky Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 59 IST, March 3rd 2024

Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Lucky Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

6: 55 IST, March 3rd 2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR SEA Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN Morning 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6: 55 IST, March 3rd 2024

This page is updated every day with the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Check Republic Digital for the most recent Nagaland sambad state lottery winning numbers. Today's results for the lottery Sambad in Nagaland State are "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING" (1 PM), "DEAR SEA EVENING" (6 PM), and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" (8 PM). In India, only 13 states have made it legal to run lottery games and play them; the remaining governments have outright banned both. One of the thirteen Indian states where holding and playing lotteries has been permitted since 1967 is Nagaland. The remaining 12 states consist of the following: Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Sikkim. 

6: 56 IST, March 3rd 2024

Apart from the aforementioned lotteries, Nagaland State organizes several bumper lotteries throughout the year, including Dear Diwali, Kali Puja, Happy New Year, Winter Special, and Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper lottery, which has a jackpot exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

6: 56 IST, March 3rd 2024

Lottery tickets can be bought offline from a local agent or online through authorized retailers. There are a couple of online vendors available from where you can buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

6: 57 IST, March 3rd 2024

Dear Morning: Total Tickets 5.80 Crores to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Day: Total Tickets 2.80 Crores to be printed in 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series with Serial no. 00000 to 99999. Price of each ticket will be 6/-.

Dear Evening: Total Tickets 7.00 Crores to be printed in 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series followed by Serial no. 00000 to 99999. The price of each ticket will be ₹6/-.

