Advertisement

In a heartwarming incident highlighting the efficiency of Mumbai's law enforcement, the Mumbai Police is receiving widespread applause from netizens for successfully recovering the lost phone of an Additional District Judge from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident unfolds as the Judge, currently visiting Mumbai, accidentally leaves his phone in an online taxi near Airport Terminal 1. Showing remarkable responsibility, he quickly files a complaint on the Mumbai Police website, providing details about the situation and requesting help to recover his misplaced device.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the complaint, officials at the Airport Police Station waste no time in initiating the investigation. The police swiftly traced the taxi in question. The dedicated efforts of the Airport Police Station officials lead them to contact the taxi driver, who, recognizing the urgency of the matter, cooperates wholeheartedly.

The driver brings the lost phone to the Airport Police Station, where it is received by diligent police personnel. The Additional District Judge expresses his gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for their prompt and efficient action, acknowledging their role in ensuring the safe return of his valuable belongings.

Advertisement

The story of this successful recovery is shared on social media platform X (formerly twitter), and within seconds, netizens flood the Mumbai Police's official handle with praise

One user commented, "This is good! I hope they do this for all citizens, no matter their post or stature." Another netizen says, "Please be just as prompt for common people too! We would love to hear these stories about everyone."