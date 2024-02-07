Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online | Image: PTI

Voter Card: The Voter Identity Card, a crucial document bestowed by the Government of India, empowers citizens to exercise their voting rights in regional, state, and national elections. Issued at the age of 18, this card is a vital tool for participating in the democratic process.

However, if you lost your voter id card, no worries, as the Election Commission of India has introduced a hassle-free online process to obtain a duplicate voter ID card from the comfort of your home.

The Online Application Process: To acquire a duplicate voter ID online, follow these straightforward steps:

Visit the Chief Electoral Officer's Website: Head to the website of the Chief Electoral Officer of your state to initiate the process.

Download Form EPIC-002: Download and fill out Form EPIC-002 from the website.

Complete the Form Accurately: Ensure all details on the form are filled accurately. Attach the necessary documents, including a copy of the FIR if the card was stolen.

Submit the Form: Submit the completed form to your local election officer. Upon submission, you will receive a reference number.

Check Application Status: Use the reference number to check the status of your application on the State Election Office's website. This allows you to stay informed throughout the verification process.

Verification Process: Once the form is submitted, it undergoes verification. You will be notified post-verification.

Collect Duplicate Voter ID: After verification, visit your local election officer to collect your duplicate voter ID card.

Offline Application Option: If you prefer the offline route, follow these steps:

Visit the Election Officer's Office: Go to the election officer's office with the necessary documents.

Obtain the Form: Collect the form required for obtaining another ID card. Enter your name, address, and old voter ID card number.

Submit Required Documents: Submit the necessary documents along with the completed form.

Verification Process: Your documents will undergo verification, and upon successful completion, you will be issued a duplicate voter ID card.

Gone are the days of worrying about a lost voter ID card. With the simplified online and offline processes, citizens can now easily obtain a duplicate voter card and continue actively participating in the democratic process. Embrace the convenience and exercise your right to vote without any hindrance.