A passenger on a commercial flight was left horrified after catching a couple getting cozy with each other throughout a four-hour flight. He shared pictures of the flyers, who were lying on top of each other and making ‘love-heart’ gestures with their hands during the flight.

Can't believe my view on the plane

It was like this the whole 4 hour flight. 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/ruz39rLzDm — FLEA 🇭🇹 (@babyibeenajoint) April 5, 2024

The X user has shared the pictures on social media with the caption, "Can't believe my view on the plane. It has been like this the whole 4-hour flight."

The post has gone viral, crossing 21 million views, with netizens expressing an array of comments. Most of the users have been concerned with the behaviour, while others have been amused by the pictures and have shared jokes and memes in response.

However, some individuals have criticised the couple's behaviour as inappropriate and have disapproved of their public display of affection (PDA). Additionally, a few passengers have observed a woman sitting behind them who also had her shoes off.

One user said, ''How has the flight attendant not said anything???'' A second user stated, ''This is so cute, but I'm so anxious when flying. I need my seatbelt ON at ALL times.'' A third stated, ''This is lowkey cute asf''.

A fourth user wrote, ''Throw on some headphones and watch a movie or read a book. I only have a problem on planes if a baby is crying or if you're reclining your seat into my space.'' Another added, ''This is why I've never flown economy. Ain't no time to watch this BS.'' A sixth added, ''Took their shoes off and just made themselves at home, damn. Couldn't even wait till they got to a hotel.''