×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Love in the Air? Couple's Public Display of Affection on Flight Upsets Passenger

A passenger expressed discomfort over a couple's excessive public display of affection on a commercial flight.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Couple's PDA on flight
Public display of affection on flight shocks passenger | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A passenger on a commercial flight was left horrified after catching a couple getting cozy with each other throughout a four-hour flight. He shared pictures of the flyers, who were lying on top of each other and making ‘love-heart’ gestures with their hands during the flight.

The X user has shared the pictures on social media with the caption, "Can't believe my view on the plane. It has been like this the whole 4-hour flight." 

The post has gone viral, crossing 21 million views, with netizens expressing an array of comments. Most of the users have been concerned with the behaviour, while others have been amused by the pictures and have shared jokes and memes in response.

Advertisement

However, some individuals have criticised the couple's behaviour as inappropriate and have disapproved of their public display of affection (PDA). Additionally, a few passengers have observed a woman sitting behind them who also had her shoes off. 

One user said, ''How has the flight attendant not said anything???'' A second user stated, ''This is so cute, but I'm so anxious when flying. I need my seatbelt ON at ALL times.'' A third stated, ''This is lowkey cute asf''. 

Advertisement

A fourth user wrote, ''Throw on some headphones and watch a movie or read a book. I only have a problem on planes if a baby is crying or if you're reclining your seat into my space.'' Another added, ''This is why I've never flown economy. Ain't no time to watch this BS.'' A sixth added, ''Took their shoes off and just made themselves at home, damn. Couldn't even wait till they got to a hotel.''

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

8 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

11 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

16 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

17 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

17 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

17 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

19 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

20 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

22 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

23 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

24 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

24 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

25 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

28 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

32 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

32 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo