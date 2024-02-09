English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Luxury Looted: Car Owners Rethink Security After Daring Rolls-Royce Heist

Cunning thief exploits key fob weakness, nabs Rolls-Royce in under 30 secs with an antenna! Cars are not so invincible after all.

Garvit Parashar
Car Owners Rethink Security After Daring Rolls-Royce Heist
Car Owners Rethink Security After Daring Rolls-Royce Heist | Image:Reddit
A sneaky thief pulled off a crazy fast car theft, swiping a fancy Rolls-Royce Cullinan in less time than it takes to pop some popcorn! This happened before dawn in a town in England, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Instead of smashing windows or using high-tech tricks, the thief used a simple antenna-like thing to exploit a weak spot in the car's security system. They basically boosted the signal from the owner's key inside their house, fooling the car into thinking it was being unlocked and starting – all in under 30 seconds!

Thief steals £350K Rolls Royce in 30 seconds using wire antenna to unlock the car.
byu/Extreme-Elevator7128 inDamnthatsinteresting

This slick move has everyone worried, especially people with nice cars. Even super expensive rides with fancy security aren't safe if someone figures out how to exploit their weaknesses. Now, car owners are rethinking their security, wondering if their cars are just one boosted signal away from becoming someone else's joyride.

Some of the comments under the post were hilarious.

One user said, “Insurance guy: you lost a what?” Another one added, “I leave my Rolls Royce at the dealership, no one can get in, not even me.”
 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

