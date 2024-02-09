Advertisement

A sneaky thief pulled off a crazy fast car theft, swiping a fancy Rolls-Royce Cullinan in less time than it takes to pop some popcorn! This happened before dawn in a town in England, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Instead of smashing windows or using high-tech tricks, the thief used a simple antenna-like thing to exploit a weak spot in the car's security system. They basically boosted the signal from the owner's key inside their house, fooling the car into thinking it was being unlocked and starting – all in under 30 seconds!

This slick move has everyone worried, especially people with nice cars. Even super expensive rides with fancy security aren't safe if someone figures out how to exploit their weaknesses. Now, car owners are rethinking their security, wondering if their cars are just one boosted signal away from becoming someone else's joyride.

Some of the comments under the post were hilarious.

One user said, “Insurance guy: you lost a what?” Another one added, “I leave my Rolls Royce at the dealership, no one can get in, not even me.”



