Full Refund for Train Tickets Missed Due to Mahakumbh Crowds - Check Details

Prayagraj: Have you missed your train due to the heavy Mahakumbh crowd? Well, here's some good news for all the travellers, as Indian Railways will refund the ticket fare price for those who are unable to board their respective trains.

Mahakumbh 2025

Railway officials have acknowledged the problem of massive crowds due to Mahakumbh and offered an alternative solution to passengers. If you are unable to board your train due to the overwhelming crowds at Mahakumbh, you will be eligible for a full refund on your ticket.

Key Points:

Full Refund: Passengers who miss their train due to Mahakumbh crowds will receive a complete refund.

Alternative Arrangements: Passengers can contact the station master for alternative arrangements on other trains.

Effective Dates: This policy is in effect during the Mahakumbh period, from January 10 to February 28, 2025.

ADM Operation Vineet Kumar and Senior DCM Amresh Kumar confirmed that two immediate facilities have been restored for the people who are unable to board their trains despite having confirmed ticket.

This initiative aims to ease the travel woes of pilgrims and ensure a smoother experience during this significant religious event.

Mahakumbh Traffic Jams

As Mahakumbh progresses all district and urban body officials around Parayagraj zone have been directed to immediately ensure basic facilities such as food, water, accommodation, toilets, and other civic amenities for the devotees and all affected individuals.

Mahakumbh Day 31

Devotees are coming towards Sangam, crowding around the railway station and bus stands on the day of Maghi Purnima. Till now, the total number of people who have taken a bath at the Mahakumbh has crossed 46 crore 25 lakh.