Published 18:13 IST, November 19th 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Complete Guide To Checking Your Name On The Voters' List
The Election Commission has launched an online service for easy access. Voters can visit the official ECI website to check if their name is listed.
- Info
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Complete Guide To Checking Your Name On The Voters' List | Image: PTI/ Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
18:13 IST, November 19th 2024