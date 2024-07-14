Published 23:51 IST, July 14th 2024
Maharashtra Govt Lists Popular Pilgrimage Sites Under 'Teerth Darshan scheme' - Check Details
The Maha govt has identified 139 religious sites including 73 from across the country and 66 from within state to facilitate free pilgrimages for senior citizen
- Info
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra govt lists popular pilgrimage sites under Teerth Darshan scheme | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:51 IST, July 14th 2024