Mumbai: Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Western Railway acted promptly to prevent a suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai today.

In a viral video shared on Saturday, February 24, the Western Railway stated that a man had jumped onto the railway tracks, possibly trying to end his life. But a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a Western Railway employee quickly pulled him off the tracks, saving him from being hit by a train.

Alert #RPF Staff at Bhayandar promptly stopped a man from being run over after he jumped from an FOB directly on the tracks.

He was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital & his family & appropriate authorities were informed.



WR urges everyone to refrain from trespassing on… pic.twitter.com/CfwyQWZvVd — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 24, 2024

In the viral video, a man is seen jumping from what appears to be a bridge on railway tracks at Bhayandar railway station. Just before a train was due, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a Western Railway worker hurried towards the man and moved him away from the tracks.

Man Admitted to Hospital:

"The man was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital, and his family and appropriate authorities were informed," the Western Railway mentioned in their tweet.

