Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Man Jumps on Railway Tracks in Mumbai, Gets Saved By RPF and Western Railway Staff | WATCH

Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Western Railway intervened swiftly to prevent a suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai.

Navya Dubey
Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai
Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai | Image:X_Western Railway
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Western Railway acted promptly to prevent a suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai today.   

In a viral video shared on Saturday, February 24, the Western Railway stated that a man had jumped onto the railway tracks, possibly trying to end his life. But a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a Western Railway employee quickly pulled him off the tracks, saving him from being hit by a train. 

In the viral video, a man is seen jumping from what appears to be a bridge on railway tracks at Bhayandar railway station. Just before a train was due, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a Western Railway worker hurried towards the man and moved him away from the tracks.   

Man Admitted to Hospital:   

"The man was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital, and his family and appropriate authorities were informed," the Western Railway mentioned in their tweet.   

Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Viral

