Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:13 IST
Man Jumps on Railway Tracks in Mumbai, Gets Saved By RPF and Western Railway Staff | WATCH
Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Western Railway intervened swiftly to prevent a suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai.
- Info
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Western Railway acted promptly to prevent a suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai today.
In a viral video shared on Saturday, February 24, the Western Railway stated that a man had jumped onto the railway tracks, possibly trying to end his life. But a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a Western Railway employee quickly pulled him off the tracks, saving him from being hit by a train.
Advertisement
In the viral video, a man is seen jumping from what appears to be a bridge on railway tracks at Bhayandar railway station. Just before a train was due, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a Western Railway worker hurried towards the man and moved him away from the tracks.
Advertisement
Man Admitted to Hospital:
"The man was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital, and his family and appropriate authorities were informed," the Western Railway mentioned in their tweet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:13 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM ISTSports 29 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.