Advertisement

In a heartwarming twist of fate, a Bollywood-loving woman's Tinder date turned into a dream come true when her date arrived dressed as none other than the iconic Shah Rukh Khan.

The video shared by the woman on X (formerly Twitter) in which her tinder date shows up looking just like Shah Rukh Khan from one of his famous movies, "Mohabbatein," He's wearing a white shirt and nerdy glasses, and with the guguitar, just like Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

Advertisement

See her post here:

So i told my Tinder date about my obsession with SRK and this is how he turned up to our first date 🥹💗 pic.twitter.com/blxn76v5nw — Pratchi 🌥 (@praatchi) March 29, 2024

She also posted a picture of her Tinder date with the caption, "So I told my Tinder date about my obsession with SRK, and this is how he turned up to our first date." He further impresses her with playing a violin and mimicking the actor's signature expressions, much to the delight of his date.

This post went viral on social media and gained a lot of attention from netizens. Many social media users were impressed by her tinder date idea of recreating the Shah Rukh Khan look.

Advertisement

"Max efforts, good taste, and great style," a user said. "Effort pro-max," another person commented.

Advertisement