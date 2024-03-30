×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Mohabbatein on Tinder? Date Wins Over Woman With Iconic SRK Look

A woman shared a video showcasing how her Tinder date put efforts to impress her after she told him that she was an SRK fan.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Man recreating SRK's iconic look from 'Mohabbatein. '
Man recreating SRK's iconic look from 'Mohabbatein.' | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a heartwarming twist of fate, a Bollywood-loving woman's Tinder date turned into a dream come true when her date arrived dressed as none other than the iconic Shah Rukh Khan.  

The video shared by the woman on X (formerly Twitter) in which her tinder date shows up looking just like Shah Rukh Khan from one of his famous movies, "Mohabbatein," He's wearing a white shirt and nerdy glasses, and with the guguitar, just like Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.  

Advertisement

See her post here:  

She also posted a picture of her Tinder date with the caption, "So I told my Tinder date about my obsession with SRK, and this is how he turned up to our first date." He further impresses her with playing a violin and mimicking the actor's signature expressions, much to the delight of his date.  

This post went viral on social media and gained a lot of attention from netizens. Many social media users were impressed by her tinder date idea of recreating the Shah Rukh Khan look.  

Advertisement

"Max efforts, good taste, and great style," a user said. "Effort pro-max," another person commented.  

  

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

India's NEXT CAPTAIN?

6 minutes ago
Home Minister Amit Shah To Start Poll Campaign In Karnataka From April 2

Home Minister Amit Shah

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

14 minutes ago
GOWDA

Tejaswini Gowda

14 minutes ago
Guwahati

assam cm reveals

15 minutes ago
Man recreating SRK's iconic look from 'Mohabbatein. '

Mohabbatein Movie

17 minutes ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise

Advisory against pesky

18 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

18 minutes ago
haryana job seeker

Haryana Job Seeker

25 minutes ago
PM Modi Hails Festival Of Democracy

India News LIVE

27 minutes ago
Joe Biden claims that many American allies are concerned regarding the possibility of a Trump victory during the 2024 polls.

Biden on 2024 Election

29 minutes ago
High Alert

ISIS HIGH ALERT

30 minutes ago
Ankur Warikoo on udible has got you covered

Plan money management

33 minutes ago
UP: 3 Men Drown In Ganga River

UP: 3 Men Drown In Ganga

34 minutes ago
Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested In Jharkhand

Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh

an hour ago
Government bonds

JP Associates

an hour ago
Team India win a trophy

T20 WC squad to April

an hour ago
Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar

Sharad Pawar

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle3 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News6 hours ago

  5. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo