Advertisement

Wrapped in kindness, a mother and her daughter gently help a young student with a disability, highlighting the transformative power of individual gestures in promoting humanity.

On platform X, the mother shared a heartfelt story, sharing their experience of assisting a child with special needs. “1.5 months ago, I saw a message in a group. A mom is asking for help. Her especially abled daughter needed a Grade 4 kid as a reader and writer for her final exam. On a whim, I asked my 4th grade daughter if she would like to be one,” she shared in her post.

Advertisement

Around 1.5 months ago I saw a msg in a group. A mom asking for help. Her specially abled daughter needed a Grade 4 kid as a reader writer for her final exam. On a whim, I asked my 4th grader daughter if she would like to be one (1/n) — Varsha (@nvvarsha) February 22, 2024

After many phone calls and talks about what it would mean to help, the girl thought hard and chose to accept the responsibility. “Saying no won’t make you a bad person or me unhappy or disappointed, but do this only if you want to,” the mother reassured her child.

Advertisement

Despite having her own school exams to focus on, the girl selflessly devoted her time as a reader and writer, accompanied by her mother, to assist another child during their exams. "We had to travel for an hour to reach the exam center, and we left early in the morning. Despite not being a fan of waking up early, she did so without complaint," the mother proudly mentioned.

Varsha, the mother, reflected on their time at the exam center, highlighting the struggles that individuals with disabilities encounter in getting the support they need. "Even though people talk a lot about inclusive education, the truth is, it's often not as inclusive as it should be," she expressed with sadness. Varsha stressed the difficulties faced by children with learning disabilities in regular schools, such as being bullied and lacking confidence.

Advertisement

Varsha urged parents and students alike to consider extending a helping hand to those in need. “Teach your neurotypical or normal kids to adjust a bit for them. If your child is struggling at school, do get them assessed before labeling them as lazy,” she advised.

In the end of the post on social media, the mother stressed how important it is to be kind and understanding to create a world where everyone feels included. "If you're a parent reading this, think about helping a special kid by reading for them, writing with them, or just being a good friend," she encouraged the people.

Advertisement