In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai roadshow scheduled for today, May 15, 2024, the Mumbai Metro has taken precautionary measures, announcing a partial suspension of its services from 6 pm onwards until further notice. The decision comes amidst heightened security concerns and follows closely on the heels of a now-deleted tweet by the Mumbai Metro department promising normal operations despite initial vehicular restrictions.

In a recent post on Twitter, the Mumbai Metro informed commuters that services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro stations would be temporarily halted due to security reasons, urging travellers to plan their journeys accordingly. This sudden announcement has left many commuters scrambling to rearrange their travel plans for the evening.

Mumbai Metro wrote in their post on X that, “SERVICE UPDATE | Due to security reasons, metro services will be suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations, from 06:00 pm till further notice. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted.”

SERVICE UPDATE | Due to security reasons, metro services will be suspended between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations, from 06:00 pm till further notice. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted. — Mumbai Metro (@MumbaiMetro01)

The move aligns with the comprehensive traffic guidelines issued by the Mumbai traffic police in preparation for Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha election rally at Ghatkopar's Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (LBS) later today. As per the police advisory, several key stretches of road, including LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar Junction to Naupada Junction and Mahul-Ghatkopar Road from Meghraj Junction to RB Kadam Junction, will be closed to all vehicular traffic in both directions from 2 pm to 10 pm.

The stringent security measures underscore the significance of the Prime Minister's visit and the need to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the rally. However, the sudden suspension of Mumbai Metro services along a crucial stretch has inconvenienced many commuters, prompting calls for better communication and coordination in future security arrangements.

