sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:56 IST, July 17th 2024

Mumbai's First Underground Metro Line To start from July 24, Says BJP

Mumbai's first underground Metro rail corridor, known as Metro Line 3, will start operating from July 24, Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary Vinod Tawde said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
MMRDA
Mumbai's 1st underground Metro line to start from July 24 | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:56 IST, July 17th 2024

Viral