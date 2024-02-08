Updated January 17th, 2024 at 17:30 IST
Mumbai Woman Caught with Fake Train Tickets, Here What Happened Next
A tweet went viral highlighting the case of how fake train tickets lead to the filing of an FIR at Kurla GRP.
- Info
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: A ticket checker named Mrs. Manju Naresh Kumar, working for Central Railway in Mumbai, recently discovered a case of fraud during a routine check. The person involved, Dipti Nayi from Nallasopara, was caught with two fake first-class season tickets for the Virar-Thane route.
According to officials, one of the fake season tickets was for the period from December 11, 2022, to June 10, 2023, and the other was from June 7, 2023, to December 6, 2023. Both tickets were found to be altered color photocopies, skillfully created using computer technology.
Advertisement
Expired pass raises doubts
Mrs. Kumar discovered a fraud when inquiring about a train ticket between Kurla and Vidya Vihar stations. An anomaly arose when Nayi presented a season ticket that had already lapsed on December 6. Subsequent scrutiny revealed it to be a color photocopy, making Kumar even more suspicious.
Advertisement
Mrs. Manju, determined to get to the bottom of it, asked Nayi for the original expired ticket. However, Nayi started making excuses, making things even more questionable.
This issue highlighted on the official account of Central Railway on X (formerly twitter) with caption “Commendable work by Mrs. Manju Naresh Kumar, TTI/CSMT, uncovering a counterfeit 1st class season ticket during a routine check in CSMT-Ghatkopar section on 15/1/24. The passenger, with fake documents, was taken to Kurla GRP. Further investigation revealed more forgeries, resulting in an FIR filed at Kurla GRP. 🕵️♀️📝 #RailwaySecurity #ForgeryAlert #CommendableEfforts 🚆”
Advertisement
Read out the tweet,
Advertisement
Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:30 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
When Bollywood Experimented With Dark ComedyWeb Stories11 minutes ago
Movies Based On Time TravelGalleries13 minutes ago
Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose DayWeb Stories13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.