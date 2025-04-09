sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 9th 2025, 21:40 IST

Dog Smarter Than Biker? Viral Muzaffarnagar Crash Video Triggers Debate

A tragic road accident video has surfaced on social media, said to be from Muzaffarnagar, UP, and shows a bike rider and pillion who collided with a truck.

Muzaffarnagar Bike Accident Viral Video
Muzaffarnagar: A tragic road accident video has surfaced on social media, said to be from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, shows a bike rider and pillion who collided with a passing truck sustained serious injuries.

Muzaffarnagar Bike Accident

The viral video of a bike colliding with a truck has emerged on social media, which was captured in a nearby CCTV camera. In this accident, two youths riding the bike were badly injured, and their condition is said to be critical. After the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot, as shown in the CCTV footage.

Bike Accident Viral Video  

The horrific accident happened when a speeding bike collided with a truck moving on the road, as shown in the CCTV footage. The impact of the collision was so strong that both the riders jumped in the air and fell on the road. The incident left onlookers stunned who were present there. 

The truck driver showed presence of mind and immediately stopped the vehicle, which prevented major damage. But the intensity of the collision was such that both the bike riders suffered serious injuries.

Such incidents are common on Indian roads, where people do not follow basic traffic rules and fall prey to fatal, life-costing accidents. 

Published April 9th 2025, 21:10 IST

