Nagpur Metro: Phase II Network Expands Around 43.8 km, to Boost Connectivity

Nagpur Metro: Phase II of the Nagpur Metro Rail project will cover a distance of 43.8 km, comprising four routes: 18.5 km between Khapri and MIDC ESR, 13 km from Automotive Square to Kanhan River, 5.6 km from Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar, and 6.7 km from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna.

The metro project will benefit approximately one million residents in the Nagpur region.

As Phase II of the Nagpur Metro advances, the city's transit network will grow more comprehensive. The metro services will boost overall connectivity to suburban and industrial districts, creating more jobs and better quality of life.

The Maharashtra government recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for financial assistance of Rs 1,527 crore for phase II of the Nagpur Metro project.

MahaMetro managing director Shravan Hardikar and ADB director Mio Oka signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the cabinet hall of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the project would further accelerate the development of Nagpur city and its surrounding areas.

As per a release, phase II of the Nagpur Metro Rail project will receive a total funding of Rs 3,586 crore from the ADB and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Of the total funding, the ADB will provide Rs 1,527 crore.