Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Nap Pods & Global Grub: Step Inside Microsoft's Office Designed for Employee Wellbeing

A viral video of Microsoft's Hyderabad office employees shares why it's a great place to work.

Navya Dubey
Microsoft employees reveal office perks in viral video
Microsoft employees reveal office perks in viral video | Image:X
Many aspire to work for Microsoft, one of only two companies in the world with a $3 trillion valuation. Microsoft, led by Satya Nadella, offers amazing offices and perks that make many people want to work there.  

A video showcasing Microsoft's Hyderabad office went viral, which might convince you why it's such a great place to work. Microsoft Employees Share Hyderabad Office Video in which Microsoft employees seem to have it all, including a gorgeous campus, complimentary snacks, a nap room, a good work-life balance, and workplace flexibility.  

Watch the video here: 

Microsoft employees recently joined in on a trend by posting a reel on Instagram that showcased the benefits they get at work. The video has already gained over 25,000 likes on social media. "Love This Post," Microsoft Replies to the Video. In response to the reel, Microsoft Life commented, "We're Microsoft Life, so naturally, we love this post!" Microsoft India Development Centre also joined the conversation, adding, "It's a post by our Microsoft employees, so of course it's going to be wholesome!" 

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

