Bengaluru: Akshata Murty, the wife of UK's Prime Minister, enjoyed some quality time with her family in Bengaluru. She was captured in a photo alongside her father, NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, at a popular ice cream parlor in the city.

The image, shared by social media user Adarsh Hegde on X, captured the moment beautifully.

Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar Bangaluru...

The duo was seen relishing ice cream at the renowned Corner House in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area. Dressed casually, they posed for the camera with ice cream cups in hand, radiating a sense of familial warmth and joy.

On February 10, the entire family attended Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni newly launched book, "An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy." Narayan Murthy, accompanied by his wife Sudha Murty, shared insights during the event, while son Rohan Murty joined Akshata, along with her daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

During the event at St Joseph's College of Commerce, Murthy talked about how he and Sudha first met in the early 1970s. Sudha was intrigued by her friend's roommate, who had lots of books, and that's how they ended up meeting each other.

"Sudha shared with the audience, 'When I knocked on the door, a college student opened it: petite, bespectacled, very serious, and very young. I wondered who he was?' She thought he was small in structure but was amazed to see him reading so much."

That day, Narayana Murthy asked Sudha Kulkarni to have dinner with him at a nearby restaurant, and from then on, their love story began.

Meanwhile, Divakaruni's book explores Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's relationship before they decided to get married. In 1977, when Murthy was struggling with his first business, Softronics, he used to travel from Pune to Mumbai every few days for just a few minutes of computer time. At the same time, he had been 'seeing' Sudha for about three years.

The couple dated for four years before getting married in 1978.