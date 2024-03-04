Advertisement

National Safety Week 2024: The week is observed every year from March 4th to March 10th. This week spreads safety awareness across the industries, which includes manufacturing, construction, road safety, environment and much more.

Let's understand about the National Safety week 2024 in more detail below:

National Safety Week 2024, History:

The roots of National Safety Week goes back to the establishment of the National Safety Council of India (NSC) on March 4, 1966. This NGO was set up by the Ministry of Labour to promote safety awareness and practices across industries.

Ever since then, it has been an annual event on the national calendar, highlighting the importance of safety in workplaces and communities.

National Safety Week 2024, Objective:

National safety week aims to raise voice and awareness on creating safer, more sustainable communities and workplace. The week also aims to raise best practices, good governance and leadership through collective efforts.

National safety week 2024 helps communities building safer and brighter future.

National Safety Week 2024, Theme:

The National Safety Week 2024 theme is 'Focus on Safety Leadership for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Excellence.'

This year's theme focuses on the importance of safety leadership in driving excellence across environmental, social, and governance domains.

National safety week also emphasizes on the collective role of leadership in promoting a holistic approach to safety, encompassing not only physical well-being but also environmental and ethical governance practices.

