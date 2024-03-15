×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

National Vaccination Day 2024: Date, History And Significance On This Day

March 16 is observed as National Vaccination Day, a significant occasion which emphasise on preventing deadly diseases, read more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
National Vaccination Day 2024
National Vaccination Day 2024 | Image:ANI/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: March 16 is observed as National Vaccination Day, a significant occasion which emphasise on the importance of vaccine in preventing deadly diseases.

History On This Day

In 1995, the government of India launched the pulse polio Programme on March 16, marking a crucial step in the nation's healthcare history. This program was the first ever effort towards eradicating polio from India, since then this day is recognized as National Vaccination Day.

ANI/representative

Significance On This Day

National Vaccination Day serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccination for individuals of all ages. Government and non-government organizations utilize this day to conduct extensive vaccination drives across the country.

ANI/representative

Objectives

The primary objectives of National Vaccination Day include:

  1. Raising awareness about the critical role of vaccination in disease prevention.
  2. Educating communities about the significance of timely dose of vaccines for children and adults.
  3. Busting myths and misconceptions surrounding vaccination, fostering informed decision-making regarding healthcare.
  4. Promoting healthcare bodies, organizations, and communities to achieve optimal vaccination coverage.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

