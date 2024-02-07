Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Neeliyar Bhagavathi: Exploring the Timeless Rituals of Kerala's Northern Region

Neeliyar Bhagavathi Theyyam, a ritual in Kerala, sees the goddess worshipped in various temples across Kannur.

Navya Dubey
Neeliyar Bhagavathi is a Theyyam ritual celebrated in the northern part of Kerala, India.
Neeliyar Bhagavathi is a Theyyam ritual celebrated in the northern part of Kerala, India. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kerla: Neeliyar Bhagavathi is a Theyyam ritual conducted in the northern part of Kerala, India. The term Neeliyar Bhagavathi refers to the goddess of the Mangattuparamba Neeliyar temple; the ritual is mainly performed in this temple. This theyyam is usually performed in the evening, during sunset. The goddess Neeliyar Bhagavathi has temples dedicated to her in different parts of Kannur, including Cherukunnu, Eranjikkal, Mathamangala, etc. This particular Theyyam is performed by the Vannan caste. A few musical instruments, like the chenda, are used during the performance. 

The goddess Neeliyar Bhagavathi isn't just in one temple; her followers have made temples for her in different places in Kannur, like Cherukunnu, Eranjikkal, and Mathamangala. These temples are where people go to show their respect and ask for their blessings. 

During the Theyyam ritual show, members of the Vannan caste act as the goddess. They wear special clothes and makeup, becoming like Neeliyar Bhagavathi. They dance, sing, and enjoy various performances. 

Here is a glimpse of this ritual:

This ritual isn't just about art and culture, as it brings the community together. People from all backgrounds gather to join in this celebration of their beliefs and heritage. It makes everyone feel connected and proud of where they come from. 

The Neeliyar Bhagavathi Theyyam ritual keeps touching the hearts and minds of those who see it. Every time it happens, it keeps the old traditions of Kerala alive, making sure they're never forgotten. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

