Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Neglected by family, Chinese woman leaves Rs. 23 Crore fortune to devoted pets in will

Chinese woman, neglected by family, bequeaths Rs. 23 Crore fortune to pets, altering will due to lack of care.

Garvit Parashar
Chinese woman leaves Rs. 23 Crore fortune to devoted pets in will
Chinese woman leaves Rs. 23 Crore fortune to devoted pets in will | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a recent turn of events a mother has taken a decision to leave all her property for the pets. She decided this because her children neglected her for years. According to the reports, Lilu made her will a few days ago but made changes after the children didn’t come to visit when Lilu was ill. The worth of her fortune and property is 20 million yuan which is worth Rs. 23 Crores.

She left all her money and stuff to her cats and dogs, saying they were there for her when no one else was. Her new will says all her money should go to taking care of her pets, even if they have babies later on. A local vet clinic is in charge of handling the big amount of money.

But in China, pets can't get money directly because it's against the rules. An official named Chen Kai explained that and suggested other ways to handle it. He said, “Liu’s current will is one way, and we would have advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to ensure the pets are properly cared for.” He also mentioned that if her kids start treating her differently, she can change her will.
 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

