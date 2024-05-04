Advertisement

Info: Amrit Bharat trains, Vande Bharat Express, and Vande Bharat Sleeper will shortly arrive in Bihar via several routes. People travelling from various places in the state on routes like Delhi and Howrah will find this convenient.

After June 15, 2024, the Railway Board may begin running the Vande Bharat train from the stations at Jaynagar and Muzaffarpur.

Advertisement

According to railway officials, the Vande Bharat train will save five to six hours when it comes to journey time from Muzaffarpur to Delhi. The superfast train currently takes roughly eighteen hours.

The Railways have been asked to conduct the Vande Bharat train from Muzaffarpur on multiple occasions. For this reason, letters have been written to the Railway Board and the Railway Minister from both business groups and public representatives.

Advertisement

According to reports, Railways would grant final sanction for the running of one Vande Bharat Express from Muzaffarpur to Jaynagar and one Amrit Bharat Express from Muzaffarpur to Howrah immediately in response to the people of Muzaffarpur's demand.