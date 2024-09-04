Published 18:19 IST, September 4th 2024
New Delhi: Government Approves Centralized Pension Payments System for EPS 1995 Pensioners
Government approves Centralized Pension Payments System (CPPS) for EPS 1995 pensioners, enabling nationwide pension access from any bank branch.
- Info
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Government Approves Centralized Pension Payments System for EPS 1995 Pensioners | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:19 IST, September 4th 2024