Published 13:57 IST, July 31st 2024
New FASTag Rule Changes Effective August 1, 2024: Linking Vehicle Details, KYC Updates, and More
New vehicle owners must update FASTag info within 90 days of purchase. Ensure compliance by October 31, 2024, to avoid service interruptions.
New FASTag Rule Changes Effective August 1, 2024: Linking Vehicle Details, KYC Updates, and More | Image: PTI
