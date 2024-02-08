English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

NHAI to Discard FASTags with Incomplete KYC, know The Deadlines Below

This move aims to streamline the FASTag system, promoting adherence to proper usage and individualized identification, know details below

Rishi Shukla
NHAI's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative Aims to Curb Misuse
NHAI's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative Aims to Curb Misuse | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched initiative called 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' to eliminate the prevalent practice of using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking several FASTags to a particular vehicle.

This move aims to streamline the FASTag system, promoting adherence to proper usage and individualized identification.

Incomplete KYC Warning

NHAI emphasizes the importance of completing the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process for the latest FASTag. Users are urged to adhere to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines during this KYC update. A significant appeal has been made, considering that FASTags with valid balances but incomplete KYC will face deactivation or blacklisting by banks after January 31, 2024.

'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Initiative

This initiative is designed to deter users from employing a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle. To avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that the KYC process for their latest FASTag is completed.

Discarding Earlier Issued FASTags

FASTag users are strongly advised to comply with the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' principle. Users should discard all previously issued FASTags through their respective banks. This measure ensures that only the latest FASTag account remains active, as all previous tags will be deactivated or blacklisted after January 31, 2024.

Assistance for FASTag Users

In the event of queries or for further assistance, FASTag users can reach out to the nearest toll plazas or contact the toll-free customer care number provided by their respective issuer banks.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

