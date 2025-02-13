Noida Expressway Update: Rs 20,000 Fine for Vehicle Breakdowns, Here’s What You Need to Know

In the first 10 days of February 2025, nearly 50 violations have been reported. | Image: PTI

Noida Expressway Update: The Noida Traffic Police has introduced new rules for vehicles that break down and disrupt traffic on the Noida Expressway. According to the decision made by DCP (Traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav, vehicles that break down and block traffic can now face fines between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000. This move is aimed at easing the severe congestion on the busy Noida Expressway, which sees nearly 5 lakh commuters every day.

Why Were the New Rules Introduced?

The new rules were introduced to address the growing problem of traffic jams caused by frequent vehicle breakdowns, especially during peak hours. DCP Lakhan Singh Yadav highlighted that with so many people using the Noida Expressway daily connecting Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi the breakdowns create huge traffic delays. To tackle this issue, traffic police have decided to impose fines under Section 201 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Who Will Be Fined Under the New Rules?

The new penalties mainly apply to commercial vehicles. Trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles that break down and block traffic could face fines. Private car owners do not need to worry for now, but commercial vehicles will be penalized if they don’t have valid fitness certificates, pollution control documents, or if they violate emission norms.

Additionally, overloaded vehicles or those that exceed the emission standards set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will also be fined.

What are Noida Expressway New Rules?

Applicable to: Commercial vehicles only (for now)

Fine Amount: Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000

Penalty Law: Section 201 of the Motor Vehicles Act

Violation Conditions: Breakdown causing traffic obstruction, missing fitness or PUC certificates, overloading, exceeding emission limits



Monitoring: ITMS cameras, manual patrolling, 30 traffic monitoring points

Towing Response Time: Cops arrive within 5 minutes; cranes reach in 10 minutes

Vehicles Impounded: Nearly 50 in first 10 days of February 2025

Since the rule was introduced, around 50 vehicles have already been fined or seized in the first 10 days of February 2025.