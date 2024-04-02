Advertisement

A heartwarming video of a cancer patient enjoying a little dance with a nurse during his chemotherapy session is going viral on the internet. The viral video, featuring the scene from a hospital in Colombia, is posted on Instagram.

Jason's chemo session is different. The hospital has organized an activity to make it more bearable and happier for him. The ward is decorated with balloons, and other patients cheer for Jason as he dances with the nurse.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video here:

“During his chemotherapy sessions, Jason usually stays in an isolated room, but this day is different. The hospital in Colombia where he receives treatment has been organizing activities like this that help in the progress of the patients and make the treatment and sessions more bearable and happier,” reads the caption of the post.

The video is going viral, gaining thousands of views. Many netizens comment on the video. Some social media users commented “amazing”.

Advertisement

“Amazing. Nurses are angels on earth,” a comment reads. Another user writes, “This is amazing!”

Advertisement