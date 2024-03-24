Advertisement

On Saturday evening, cities across India participated in the global Earth Hour event, symbolising their commitment to energy conservation and environmental awareness. From the bustling streets of Delhi to the serene landscapes of Kerala, prominent landmarks and public spaces dimmed their lights between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

In the capital city of Delhi, both the iconic India Gate and the revered Akshardham Temple stood in darkness, demonstrating solidarity with nature and the planet. According to reports from the power distribution company BSES, Delhi alone saved 206 MW of electricity during this hour, showcasing a collective effort towards sustainability. Although slightly less than last year's savings of 279 MW, the commitment to conservation remains unwavering.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a symbol of the city's historical and architectural grandeur, also participated in Earth Hour, with lights dimmed for the duration of the event.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the majestic Howrah Bridge stood against the night sky, its lights turned off in recognition of the global initiative to combat climate change.

The southern city of Hyderabad joined the nationwide endeavor by switching off lights at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat and Raj Bhavan. From the heart of government buildings to residential quarters, the city embraced the spirit of Earth Hour, emphasizing the importance of individual and collective action in preserving the environment.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) organised a symbolic gesture at the Napier Museum, where candles were arranged in the shape of the number '60,' representing the sixty minutes of Earth Hour. This visual spectacle served as a poignant reminder of the limited time we have to address environmental challenges.

Even in the northeastern state of Assam, the Legislative Assembly in Guwahati dimmed its lights, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading by example. The initiative extended to Uttar Pradesh, where the District Magistrate office building in Gorakhpur observed Earth Hour, underscoring the nationwide scope of the event.

Earth Hour, initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Sydney in 2007, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, uniting millions of people in their commitment to environmental stewardship. By turning off lights for just one hour, individuals and communities worldwide demonstrate their support for a sustainable future.