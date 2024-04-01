×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 17:21 IST

'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Starts Today: Toll Payments Get Easier With New Collection System

NHAI extends 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' deadline to March-end due to Paytm FASTag user issues.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm comes into force
'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm comes into force | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
State-owned National Highways Authority of India's 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' norm, which aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, has come into force from today, a senior official said. 

NHAI had extended the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative compliance deadline to March-end, in view of the problems being faced by Paytm FASTag users. 

"Multiple FASTags won't work... People who have multiple FASTags for one vehicle won't be able to use all of them from today (April 1),"  

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, the NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle. 

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had advised customers as well as merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15. 

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the electronic toll collection system in the country. 

It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 17:21 IST

