Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

OTP Fraud: Alerts Issued as Bank Accounts are Drained Without OTP - Read More

Awareness is crucial to avoid falling victim to these scams, where fraudsters may claim to protect users from hacking but in reality exploiting them, read more

Rishi Shukla
Bank Account Holders Beware Accounts are Drained Without OTP
Bank Account Holders Beware Accounts are Drained Without OTP | Image:ANI
Online fraud has seen a significant surge, with hackers employing new and sophisticated tactics. Bank account holders are falling prey to fraud on a large scale, prompting a warning from the Home Ministry. This alert emphasizes the alarming trend where bank accounts are being emptied even without the need for OTP verification.

Online Fraud on the Rise: Cybercriminals continually evolve their strategies, causing distress among the general public. The Home Ministry has sounded an alarm, revealing that bank accounts are being emptied without the customary OTP requirement. 

The alert sheds light on the modus operandi of these criminals who clandestinely drain the bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.

Alert Details: The Union Home Ministry has identified a novel method employed by scammers, leaving bank accounts with a balance of zero. Shockingly, in some instances, scammers don't even request OTP, making it easier for them to deceive users. 

The alert aims to educate people on the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals to perpetrate such crimes.

How the Fraud Unfolds: According to the Home Ministry's alert, scammers initiate contact with individuals, claiming that their phones have been hacked. They then peruse victims into taking specific actions, such as dialing *861#2611×××××4 (an unknown number). Falling for these deceptive calls can prove perilous for individuals. 

Notably, when smartphone users dial *xyz# followed by a contact number, all messages and calls are redirected to that number, leading to unauthorized access to personal information.

Preventive Measures: The Home Ministry urges the public to stay vigilant and take preventive measures. Individuals are cautioned against responding to suspicious calls or executing any instructions provided by unknown callers. 

Awareness is crucial to avoid falling victim to these scams, where fraudsters may claim to protect users from hacking while, in reality, exploiting them.

As online fraud continues to pose a significant threat to bank account holders, the government's alert serves as a timely reminder to stay informed and cautious. Stay safe, stay vigilant!

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

