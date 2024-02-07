Advertisement

Online fraud has seen a significant surge, with hackers employing new and sophisticated tactics. Bank account holders are falling prey to fraud on a large scale, prompting a warning from the Home Ministry. This alert emphasizes the alarming trend where bank accounts are being emptied even without the need for OTP verification.

The alert sheds light on the modus operandi of these criminals who clandestinely drain the bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.

Alert Details: The Union Home Ministry has identified a novel method employed by scammers, leaving bank accounts with a balance of zero. Shockingly, in some instances, scammers don't even request OTP, making it easier for them to deceive users.

The alert aims to educate people on the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals to perpetrate such crimes.

How the Fraud Unfolds: According to the Home Ministry's alert, scammers initiate contact with individuals, claiming that their phones have been hacked. They then peruse victims into taking specific actions, such as dialing *861#2611×××××4 (an unknown number). Falling for these deceptive calls can prove perilous for individuals.

Notably, when smartphone users dial *xyz# followed by a contact number, all messages and calls are redirected to that number, leading to unauthorized access to personal information.

Preventive Measures: The Home Ministry urges the public to stay vigilant and take preventive measures. Individuals are cautioned against responding to suspicious calls or executing any instructions provided by unknown callers.

Online Safety Alert 🚨 Beware of video calls from unknown profiles on social media! Scammers may capture compromising content and use it for extortion. Stay vigilant, avoid engaging with unknown individuals, and protect your online privacy. #OnlineSafety #StayAlert #I4C #MHA @ANI pic.twitter.com/6P2LkqlQQy — Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) January 18, 2024

Awareness is crucial to avoid falling victim to these scams, where fraudsters may claim to protect users from hacking while, in reality, exploiting them.

As online fraud continues to pose a significant threat to bank account holders, the government's alert serves as a timely reminder to stay informed and cautious. Stay safe, stay vigilant!