Advertisement

Pakistan's economic condition is declining by each passing day, recent addition to this is Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), once revered as 'Great People to Fly With,' is now facing brutal reality. Pakistan government is offering a 51 per cent stake sale with full management control, to a private entity, if sources to believe.

This move comes as the airline faces mounting losses, for over a decade. With elections looming, the government is taking decisive steps to offload the struggling national carrier, part of a broader initiative to overhaul state-owned enterprises under the International Monetary Fund's $3 billion bailout package.

Advertisement

According to sources, the airline is struggling to stay afloat due to a combination of factors, including fierce competition from emerging regional carriers, chronic mismanagement, and insufficient funding for crucial fleet expansion.

Previous elected governments had been hesitant to implement unpopular reforms, such as selling off the national carrier. However, the current economic crisis has forced the caretaker government to reconsider, aligning with the IMF's conditions for the bailout.

Advertisement

The decision to sell PIA is not just about cutting losses but also about meeting financial obligations outlined in the IMF agreement. The funds generated from the sale are going to cover loan payments.

Reports also indicate that a restricted fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO) forced the airline to cancel over 500 domestic and international flights in October month last year. This crisis not only incurred operational losses but also spoiled the airline's reputation, affecting passenger trust.

Advertisement

Agency Inputs