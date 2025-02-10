Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When and Where to Watch PM Modi's Interaction With Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will be held at Bharat Mandapam. | Image: PTI

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s annual interaction with students, parents, and teachers, will be held today, February 10, at 11:00 AM.

In addition to PM Modi, Spiritual leader Sadhguru, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Olympian Mary Kom , and Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara and other influential people will feature in PPC 2025.

This year, over 5 crore people are participating, making it a nationwide movement that encourages learning in a fun and engaging way.

A total of 36 students from across India have been selected to attend, representing government schools from different states and union territories, as well as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and CBSE -affiliated institutions.

When will Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 begin?

Pariksha Pe Charcha will begin at 11 am today.

Where will Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Held?

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025 will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Where to watch PM Modi's interaction with students?

Doordarshan (DD)

Swayam and Swayam Prabha channels

PMO’s YouTube channel

Social media handles of the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: 8 Episode Series

The PPC event introduces a new format, with a series of eight episodes. The experts and motivational figures will cover a wide range of topics:

Sports & Discipline: Olympic medalists MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will share their insights on goal-setting, resilience, and staying focused under pressure.

Mental Health: Deepika Padukone will discuss the importance of emotional well-being, handling anxiety, and the significance of self-expression during stressful times.

Nutrition & Health: Experts like Rujuta Diwekar and Shonali Sabherwal will guide students on healthy eating habits, managing energy levels, and the role of sleep in academic performance.

Technology & Finance: Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore the impact of technology in education and the importance of financial literacy for students.

Creativity & Positivity: Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to adopt a positive mindset and develop creativity in their academic pursuits.

Mindfulness & Mental Peace: Sadhguru will introduce practical techniques for mindfulness, helping students to remain calm, focused, and balanced during exams.

Success Stories: Top performers from prestigious exams such as UPSC , IIT -JEE, CLAT, and CBSE, as well as past PPC participants, will share how the event has motivated and helped them excel.