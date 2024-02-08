English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Passenger Makes Shocking Attempt to Power Up Kettle on Train, Here's What Happen Next

A man was fined by railway authorities for connecting a kettle to a mobile phone charging point on a moving train.

Navya Dubey
More than 18 trains were running late
More than 18 trains were running late | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man was fined by indian railway authorities for a dangerous act on a moving train. The Railway Protection Force detained a 36-year-old man who had plugged in an electric kettle into a mobile phone charging outlet on the Mahabodhi Express from Gaya to New Delhi. This incident took place recently, and the man was taken to court in Aligarh under Section 147 (1) of the Railway Act. 

The man, originally from Leh, had to pay a fine of ₹1,000 for his actions. Plugging in a high-voltage device like a kettle inside a moving train is risky and could cause a short circuit, potentially leading to a serious fire in the train's AC III coach. 

Advertisement

During the time of investigation, the man who plugged in the kettle explained that he was trying to boil water for an elderly woman, approximately 70 years old, who needed warm water to take medicine. Allegedly, he had asked the pantry car staff for water, but they had refused. As a result, he decided to boil the water himself. 

This incident is not the first of its kind. A few days earlier, two individuals in Aligarh were booked for setting up a bonfire inside a moving train because they were feeling cold. 

Advertisement

Similarly, on January 5, the two passengers, hailing from a village in Haryana, were burning dung cakes inside the train coach to "beat the cold". 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement