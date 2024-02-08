Passenger Makes Shocking Attempt to Power Up Kettle on Train, Here's What Happen Next

Advertisement

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man was fined by indian railway authorities for a dangerous act on a moving train. The Railway Protection Force detained a 36-year-old man who had plugged in an electric kettle into a mobile phone charging outlet on the Mahabodhi Express from Gaya to New Delhi. This incident took place recently, and the man was taken to court in Aligarh under Section 147 (1) of the Railway Act.

The man, originally from Leh, had to pay a fine of ₹1,000 for his actions. Plugging in a high-voltage device like a kettle inside a moving train is risky and could cause a short circuit, potentially leading to a serious fire in the train's AC III coach.

During the time of investigation, the man who plugged in the kettle explained that he was trying to boil water for an elderly woman, approximately 70 years old, who needed warm water to take medicine. Allegedly, he had asked the pantry car staff for water, but they had refused. As a result, he decided to boil the water himself.

This incident is not the first of its kind. A few days earlier, two individuals in Aligarh were booked for setting up a bonfire inside a moving train because they were feeling cold.

Similarly, on January 5, the two passengers, hailing from a village in Haryana, were burning dung cakes inside the train coach to "beat the cold".

