Updated March 18th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: Train To Stop At Ayodhya And Varanasi - Details Inside

The all new orange coloured Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express is inaugurated on Monday March 18, 2024. Know more about its route, time table and ticket fare

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express
Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The all new orange coloured Vande Bharat Express running from Patna to Lucknow is inaugurated on Monday March 18, 2024.

The Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will stop at Ayodhya Junction and Varanasi Junction. This move aims to enhance accessibility for passengers, particularly those willing to visit the Ram Mandir.

Key Highlights:
With its stops, the Vande Bharat Express aims to cater to the needs of individuals seeking to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This move is anticipated to streamline travel arrangements and provide added convenience for devotees.

Schedule Details:
The Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Fridays. Train will depart from Patna at 6:05 am, it is scheduled to reach Lucknow by 2:30 pm. 

On its return journey, the Lucknow-Patna Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ayodhya at 3:20 pm, reaching Patna at 11:45 pm.

Route Overview:
The new Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat train's route includes Arrah, Buxar, Mughalsarai, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Lucknow. This comprehensive route network ensures connectivity across significant destinations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

New Vande Bharat Ticket Fare:
The Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express offers both AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car accommodations. 

The fare for AC Chair Car is Rs 1,540, inclusive of Rs 370 catering charges, while the Executive Chair Car is priced at Rs 2,765, inclusive of Rs 434 catering charges.

The introduction of the Patna-Lucknow orange Vande Bharat Express with a stop at Ayodhya Junction and Varanasi Junction will not only enhance rail connectivity but will also facilitate passengers going for a religious pilgrimages in these areas.

 

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

